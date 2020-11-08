3.9 magnitude quake shakes area southeast of Moab early Sunday morning

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you live in Grand County, you likely felt a 3.9 magnitude earthquake early Sunday that hit southeast of Moab.

According to the University of Utah Seismology Station and the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 4:19 a.m. at a depth of less than one mile.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

It is not uncommon for smaller quakes to occur in Utah, some of which are not felt on the surface. A 5.7 quake that shook Salt Lake County and neighboring areas back in March of this year was felt by tens of thousands of people and caused structural damage to buildings.

According to the Utah Geological Survey, A Division of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Utah’s seismic events typically are a result of activity on the North American and Pacific tectonic plates.