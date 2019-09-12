GARFIELD COUNTY (ABC4 News) A small earthquake shook Southern Utah Wednesday night.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit about 4 miles northwest of Panguitch around 9:07 p.m.
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said no damages have been reported, but the office is receiving calls from those who felt the movement.
For the latest earthquake information, visit https://earthquake.usgs.gov.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Southern Utah
- Eagle Scout rallies community for cemetery improvement project
- Fiancée of Wellington man killed in officer-involved shooting says lethal force was excessive
- Trump Administration wants to ban flavored E-cigarettes
- 18 years later… Remembering the 9/11 heroes at Shanksville, PA