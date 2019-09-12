3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Southern Utah

GARFIELD COUNTY (ABC4 News) A small earthquake shook Southern Utah Wednesday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit about 4 miles northwest of Panguitch around 9:07 p.m.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said no damages have been reported, but the office is receiving calls from those who felt the movement.

For the latest earthquake information, visit https://earthquake.usgs.gov.

