2nd cat found shot with blow dart in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the 2nd time in just a few days, a cat was found to have been shot with a blow dart.

In a post on the Provo Police Department Facebook page, they said this cat had to have its front leg amputated and the dart punctured a lung.

After the cat was treated at Mountain West Animal Hospital, it was taken to the shelter to recover.

Last week, another cat was found with a blow dart in it’s head. The cat was treated and later taken to South Utah Valley Animal Shelter after police said they could not locate any owners.

If you have any information about who struck these cats with a blow dart, you are asked to contact Animal Control Officer Michelle Proctor at mproctor@provo.org.