25-year-old woman from Ogden dies in side-by-side crash in Uintah County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Utah Co Sheriff

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old woman from Ogden died early Sunday morning in a side-by-side crash near Iron Springs in Uintah County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Red Cloud Loop Road near Iron Springs at about 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a side-by-side approximately 40 feet down a steep embankment.

Deputies and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the female, a passenger in the side-by-side, died on scene.

The driver and other passenger sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Investigators said they believe the side-by-side was traveling east on the Red Cloud Loop Road when it went off the road, overturn and roll multiple times.

Driver impairment is believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story