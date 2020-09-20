25-year-old woman from Ogden dies in side-by-side crash in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old woman from Ogden died early Sunday morning in a side-by-side crash near Iron Springs in Uintah County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Red Cloud Loop Road near Iron Springs at about 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a side-by-side approximately 40 feet down a steep embankment.

Deputies and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the female, a passenger in the side-by-side, died on scene.

The driver and other passenger sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Investigators said they believe the side-by-side was traveling east on the Red Cloud Loop Road when it went off the road, overturn and roll multiple times.

Driver impairment is believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.