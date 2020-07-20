23-year-old warns about severity of COVID-19

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – More than 600 people under the age of 25 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Weber-Morgan counties. That number includes teenagers and toddlers.

ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro met with a 23-year-old who told her he thought he was “too healthy” to catch the virus.

“I didn’t think it was possible for me to get it,” said Malosi Togisala.

23-year-old Malosi Togisala took this picture in the hospital, the moment he says, he accepted death.

“Crying… because I knew right then and there, this could be my last couple of days on earth,” said Togisala.

Malosi says before testing positive for COVID-19, he was perfectly healthy and active.

“I’m so weak.. Walking upstairs I feel like is running a marathon, I get so tired,” he added.

He was in the hospital for a week and was admitted to the ICU after testing positive.

“I wish I would have worn a face mask more often, in public, I wish I would have taken things more serious,” said Togisala.

He was put on oxygen. When that wasn’t enough, he was put on steroids, fluids, then got a plasma transfusion which helped him breathe better.

“My breathing was getting worse, I had an infection in my lungs when they took the x-rays, COVID got pretty nasty,” he said.

Malosi and his fiancé, Kelbie, had to postpone their wedding this summer after he learned he got COVID-19 from his roommate, who had minor symptoms.

“It was hard to not be so mad at anybody, even his roommate, cuz’ you were so mad that he was so sick, that you had to cancel everything… and you didn’t know if he was going to make it,” said Kelbie Dayley, Malosi’s fiancé.

Malosi and his fiancé Kelbie, want everyone, especially young and healthy people to know the severity of the virus.

“Its so serious that, it really is, a pandemic,” said Togisala.

Malosi says he’s lucky to have survived and hopes his story makes younger people know even if they don’t have symptoms, it’s something they can spread if they don’t take precautions.