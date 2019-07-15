23-year-old killed in skydiving accident in Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man is dead after a skydiving accident in Moab on Sunday.

The Grand County Emergency Services said they responded to the Canyonlands Airport on a report of a skydiving accident.

Upon arrival, they found that Spencer Connolley had experienced a fast and hard landing in the landing zone used by skydivers at the airport.

Connolley died as a result of the landing, according to officials.

The Grand County Emergency services say they are investigating the accident.

What others are reading: