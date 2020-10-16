21 white supremacist, gangs members arrested in Utah after federal drug distribution, weapons investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 21 documented gang members and associates of several “home-grown” white supremacist gangs around Salt Lake City and Ogden have been arrested for federal drug and firearm distribution charges.

The 15 indictments were unsealed on Friday after what the Department of Justice calls “a strategic, intelligence-based Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation (OCDETF) of Soldiers of Aryan Culture (SAC) members, Silent Aryan Warriors (SAW) members, Noble Elect Thugs (NET) members, and associates.”

The unsealed indictments allege these individuals face charges including distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during a narcotics trafficking offense.

The investigation started in June 2019 with the ATF and the two gang units joining together targeting drug and firearms trafficking activities throughout Salt Lake City, West Valley City, and Ogden City by SAC members.

Many of the defendants have been involved in criminal conduct in Utah communities for many years. In two of the cases, their criminal history allowed prosecutors to seek a significant federal sentencing enhancement should they be convicted of the charges.

Around 1.65 pounds of methamphetamine and 15 firearms were purchased during the investigation.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of this investigation:

Jordan Anderson, aka Bones, Age: 26, West Valley City

Justin William “Hollywood” Austin, Age: 34, residence unknown

James William Broadhead, Age 43, Rose Park/Salt Lake City

Jared Loren Brown, aka Jared Loren Simiskey, Age 31, West Jordan

Michael Byrd, aka Cheeto, Age 44, Sandy

Jerrad Luis Colvin, Age: 35, residence unknown

**Timothy Cox, age 40, Ogden

Amanda Lee Graham, aka Amanda Lee Bates, Age 37, Salt Lake City

Jesse Harris, age 34, Roy

Heather Brooke Hebdon, aka Heather Ortegon, Maiden Hebdon, Hymie Sativa Hepdon, Heatther Holiday, Heather Kuikendall, Married Obermiller, age 45, Clearfield

Brian Christopher Jenson, age 29, Garland

**Timothy Daniel Jepsen, aka Special K, age 34, Riverdale

Bret Miller, age 41, Ogden

Johnathan Dale Miller, age 35, Plain City

Thomas James Radford, age 45, Idaho/Salt Lake City

Tyler William Riding, age 27, Ogden

Chance Robinson, aka “HK”, age 39, Provo

Richard Francis Ryan, age 53, Salt Lake City

Clinton Dean Spencer. 42, Cedar Hills

Steven Mack Swena, age 43, West Valley City

Cody Kelly Wright, age 34, residence unknown

Sentencing enhancements for those with a ** next to their name are facing a potentially double statutory maximum sentence or their mandatory minimum sentence.

11 defendants were arrested Wednesday. Another 10 were already in custody. Defendants in the cases will make initial appearances on the indictments in the coming weeks. Several are in state custody on other state criminal charges.

Agencies assisting in the organized crime investigation include the ATF, U. S. Attorney’s Office, the Ogden Police Department, the Unified Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit, the Ogden Metro Gang Unit, the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, West Valley City Police Department, and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation.

Indictments are not findings of guilt. Individuals charged in indictments are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in court.