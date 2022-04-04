(ABC4) – The Grammys were on Sunday night. Here’s a list of who won and who was nominated for 2022.

Record of the Year

  • “I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA
  • “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
  • “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
  • “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
  • “Montero” (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
  • “driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER

Song of the Year

  • “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
  • “A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
  • “driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Fight For You,” H.E.R.
  • “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
  • “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER
  • “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X
  • “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Album of the Year

  • “We Are,” Jon Batiste *WINNER
  • “Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber
  • “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat
  • “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
  • “Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
  • “Montero,” Lil Nas X
  • “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Evermore,” Taylor Swift
  • “Donda,” Kanye West

Best New Artist

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
  • Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
  • “Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
  • “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
  • “Positions,” Ariana Grande
  • “Driver’s License,” Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

  • “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Lonely,” Justin Bieber & benny blanco
  • “Butter,” BTS
  • “Higher Power,” Coldplay
  • “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA *WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga *WINNER
  • “‘Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones
  • “A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly
  • “Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi
  • “That’s Life,” Willie Nelson
  • A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber
  • “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat
  • “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
  • “Positions,” Ariana Grande
  • “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Best Rap Album

  • “The Off-Season,” J. Cole
  • “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
  • “King’s Disease 2,” Nas
  • “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator *WINNER
  • “Donda,” Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

  • “Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
  • “Up,” Cardi B
  • “My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
  • “Thot S***” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

  • “Bath Salts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
  • “Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat
  • “Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
  • “Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z *WINNER
  • “My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Best R&B Performance

  • “Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
  • “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Damage,” H.E.R.
  • “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER (tie)
  • “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER (tie)

Best R&B Song

  • “Damage,” H.E.R.
  • “Good Days,” SZA
  • “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
  • “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic *WINNER
  • “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

  • “Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies,” Snoh Aalegra
  • We Are,” Jon Batiste
  • “Gold-Diggers Sound,” Leon Bridges
  • “Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
  • “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

Best Country Solo Performance

  • “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
  • “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
  • “All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
  • “camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
  • “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

  • “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne *WINNER
  • “Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
  • “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
  • “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

  • “Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
  • “camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
  • “Cold,” Chris Stapleton *WINNER
  • “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
  • “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
  • “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

  • “Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne
  • “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
  • “The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
  • “The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson
  • “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best Rock Performance

  • “Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
  • “Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas
  • “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell
  • “OHMS,” Deftones
  • “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters *WINNER

Best Rock Song

  • “All My Favorite Songs,” Weezer
  • “The Bandit,” Kings of Leon
  • “Distance,” Mammoth WVH
  • “Find My Way,” Paul McCartney
  • “Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters *WINNER

Best Rock Album

  • “Power Up”, AC/DC
  • “Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas
  • “No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell
  • “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters *WINNER
  • “McCartney III,” Paul McCartney