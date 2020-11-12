2020 Temple Square Christmas lights display goes virtual

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The popular Christmas light display at Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City is taking a virtual approach in 2020.

The seasonal lights are ready and musical performances are being recorded for the 2020 Christmas season on Temple Square. “The virtual celebration of the Savior’s birth will be different than what visitors to Temple Square have experienced in the past, but organizers say it will once again be a beautiful and inspirational experience,” as stated in a press release from Church officials.

Public access to Church buildings and to Temple Square has been limited since last spring due to the pandemic and current renovation of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The following was released by the Church:

“Christmas on Temple Square traditionally includes a kickoff performance in the Tabernacle when the lights are turned on. This year, people from around the world can enjoy a special Temple Square event and its messages from the comfort of their own homes. Sister missionaries serving on Temple Square will host a virtual event and guide viewers on a virtual tour of Temple Square and the Christmas lights.”

The seasonal lights on Temple Square will be turned on the evenings after Thanksgiving. The lights on Temple Square will only be viewable from surrounding roads and exterior city sidewalks as the plaza will be fenced off and the gates will be closed, allowing no public access.

A special broadcast will be live on December 1 at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Temple Square Facebook page, the event will be published in 11 languages and will also be available for viewing on demand after the live broadcast.