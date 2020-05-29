Over 60 percent of US households have responded to 2020 Census

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Responses to the 2020 Census are on track as more than 60% of the U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census. About four out of every five households responded online on their own, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

U.S. Census Bureau officials say current internet self-response rates are 9.2 percentage points above Census Bureau projections, as households continue to favor online to phone and mail-in responding to the census.

In a video message, Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham thanked people for responding to reach this milestone and encouraged those who have not responded to “help shape their future for the next 10 years.”

In mid-March, representatives with the U.S. Census Bureau say most households received an invitation in the mail to respond to the 2020 Census, followed by multiple reminders and a paper questionnaire. Census takers are scheduled to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census beginning in August.

Beginning the week of May 4, in coordination with federal, state, and local health officials, the Census Bureau says it began a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in select geographic areas, including Utah.

Related: 2020 Census count now underway

As part of the phased restart, the Census Bureau says it has resumed dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at front doors in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their home.

About 5% of households are counted during this operation, known as Update Leave, where census workers confirm or update a household’s physical location address and then leave a census questionnaire packet.

The agency says the health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public are of the utmost importance. Bureau officials say all returning staff will receive safety training on social distancing protocols and be provided personal protective equipment before restarting operations.

The Census Bureau’s online response rates map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. As of May 27, 2020:

Utah and Minnesota have the highest internet response rates among states

Utah self-response rate is 63.8%

Morgan and Davis are the counties with the highest self-response rate in the state of Utah

Fruit Heights is the city with the highest self-response rate in the state of Utah

The 10 counties with the highest self-response rates are:

1. Davis 75.7% 1. Morgan 75.7%

2. Cache 70.9%

3. Utah 70%

4. Salt Lake 67.9%

5. Weber 66.4%

6. Box Elder 65.6%

7. Tooele 65.4%

8. Washington 59.5%

9. Iron 53.6%

The 10 cities/municipalities with the highest self-response rates are:

Fruit Heights 84.7% Hyde Park 83.9% Kaysville 83.5% River Heights 82.3% Farr West 81.7% West Bountiful 81.2% Hooper 81.2% Elk Ridge 80.9% Syracuse 80.6% Perry 80.5%

2020 Census Response Rate Challenge

To increase response to the 2020 Census across the country, the Census Bureau is challenging communities nationwide to complete the census online, by phone or by mail. The online toolkit includes ideas for community leaders to encourage people to beat their 2010 Census self-response rate.

Related: You can still do the 2020 Census from home; here’s how

Representatives with the U.S. Census Bureau said, “it has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.”

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can also respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire mailed to nonresponding address.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: