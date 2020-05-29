Breaking News
Officer killed in Ogden shooting
Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now

Over 60 percent of US households have responded to 2020 Census

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, letter shows a Census form mailed to a resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Responses to the 2020 Census are on track as more than 60% of the U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census. About four out of every five households responded online on their own, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

U.S. Census Bureau officials say current internet self-response rates are 9.2 percentage points above Census Bureau projections, as households continue to favor online to phone and mail-in responding to the census.

In a video message, Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham thanked people for responding to reach this milestone and encouraged those who have not responded to “help shape their future for the next 10 years.”

In mid-March, representatives with the U.S. Census Bureau say most households received an invitation in the mail to respond to the 2020 Census, followed by multiple reminders and a paper questionnaire. Census takers are scheduled to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census beginning in August.

Beginning the week of May 4, in coordination with federal, state, and local health officials, the Census Bureau says it began a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in select geographic areas, including Utah.

Related: 2020 Census count now underway

As part of the phased restart, the Census Bureau says it has resumed dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at front doors in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their home.

About 5% of households are counted during this operation, known as Update Leave, where census workers confirm or update a household’s physical location address and then leave a census questionnaire packet.

The agency says the health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public are of the utmost importance. Bureau officials say all returning staff will receive safety training on social distancing protocols and be provided personal protective equipment before restarting operations.

The Census Bureau’s online response rates map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. As of May 27, 2020:

  • Utah and Minnesota have the highest internet response rates among states
  • Utah self-response rate is 63.8%
  • Morgan and Davis are the counties with the highest self-response rate in the state of Utah
  • Fruit Heights is the city with the highest self-response rate in the state of Utah

The 10 counties with the highest self-response rates are:

1. Davis                     75.7%

1. Morgan                 75.7%
2. Cache                    70.9%
3. Utah                      70%
4. Salt Lake               67.9%
5. Weber                  66.4%
6. Box Elder              65.6%
7. Tooele                  65.4%
8. Washington          59.5%
9. Iron                       53.6%

The 10 cities/municipalities with the highest self-response rates are:

  1. Fruit Heights                          84.7%
  2. Hyde Park                              83.9%
  3. Kaysville                                 83.5%
  4. River Heights                         82.3%
  5. Farr West                               81.7%
  6. West Bountiful                       81.2%
  7. Hooper                                  81.2%
  8. Elk Ridge                               80.9%
  9. Syracuse                                80.6%
  10. Perry                                      80.5%

2020 Census Response Rate Challenge

To increase response to the 2020 Census across the country, the Census Bureau is challenging communities nationwide to complete the census online, by phone or by mail. The online toolkit includes ideas for community leaders to encourage people to beat their 2010 Census self-response rate.

Related: You can still do the 2020 Census from home; here’s how

Representatives with the U.S. Census Bureau said, “it has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.”

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can also respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire mailed to nonresponding address.

LATEST NEWS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story