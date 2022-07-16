SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Two security guards were shot on June 12, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

A Salt Lake City Police Officer responded to a report of shots fired at a club, located at 368 W 900 S in Salt Lake County.

The officer met with a security guard, who was working at the business when a “group of males tried to enter the party area of the club.”

The guard says that when the group was not allowed inside, a commotion began, and he heard gunshots.

He reportedly walked toward the sound of the shots and saw one of the other security guards had been shot in the leg area.

Upon hearing the second shot, the guard realized that he, too, had been shot and “began to limp before hitting the ground.”

After a friend took them to the University of Utah emergency room, the officer spoke to the guards, and was told that the shots came from a Jeep with two bullet holes.

There were reportedly two people in the car, one Joseph Emmanuel Villagrana and 20-year-old Alliyah Villagrana.

One of the guards indicated that it was Aaliyah who was the shooter.

Police say they have “substantial evidence” that Aaliyah did discharge a firearm from a vehicle towards a group of people, and the State believes that she is a danger to the community because she allegedly fired several shots into a crowd of people without being provoked.

Aaliyah reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

She is now being charged with the following: