2-year-old Delta boy drowns at home while mom is at the hospital with her newborn

DELTA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 2-year-old boy died after drowning in an irrigation ditch outside of his home in Delta on Monday while his mother was at a hospital with her newborn.

According to authorities, a call came into dispatch Monday night around 7:30 of a toddler who had been pulled from an irrigation ditch.

Authorities said a family member was babysitting the child while the mother was in northern Utah hospital at the NICU with her newborn baby.

While babysitting, the child disappeared and after searching for 20 minutes the family member found the child in an irrigation ditch just outside of the family’s home. The family said they have a fence that surrounds the home but the child was known to have very active energy and often would escape the yard.

CPR was performed and the toddler was transferred to the hospital where he died.

According to a GoFundMe, the child’s mom is a single parent with three kids. Family and friends are trying to help raise funds for a funeral. For those who do not want to use GoFundMe, the Venmo account accepting donations is @Alleana-Riding or you can donate at Millard County Credit Union.