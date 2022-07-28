HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been two weeks since Julie Burns was shot and killed inside a home with her two daughters upstairs.

Police say her boyfriend, Michael Asman, pulled the trigger — and they’ve been looking for him ever since.

“He is dangerous, and he needs to be found, wherever he is,” said Angela Edmunds, the victim’s sister.

The search involves local police and U.S. Marshals, and police say they continue to receive tips.

“I wanna reassure the public, we’re still out looking en masse,” said Phil Kirk, spokesperson for Heber City Police. “We’re still following up on a number of leads and we appreciate the public that’s calling in all kinds of leads for us to check out. So far, unfortunately, none of them have led to his arrest.”