2 UHP vehicles hit in different crashes, one suspect in custody

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Courtesy of The Utah Highway Patrol

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit in separate incidents Wednesday.

A troopers car was sideswiped in Weber County on I-15 at 31st Street while another trooper was rear-ended on I-215 at Redwood in Salt Lake County.

Courtesy of The Utah Highway Patrol

The suspect who hit the trooper on I-215 reportedly fled the scene. Troopers say they pursued the suspect for a short time but stopped the pursuit because they had a solid lead on the suspect.

The suspect in the I-215 crash was later apprehended and is now in custody, according to troopers. They say the suspect is a parole fugitive but his name has not yet been released.

The patrol car that was rear-ended on I-215 had a trooper inside at the time of the crash but officials say he is fine.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

