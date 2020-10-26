2 transported to hospital after crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people have been transported to the hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Logan.

Logan Police Department Assistant Chiesf Jeff Simmons says the incident happened when a white truck crossed over to the center median and struck a trucktrailer combo which then struck a white van.

The crash happened near 1000 West and 1000 south in Logan.

Both of the vehicles struck were reportedly driving southbound. The driver of the white truck and driver of the white van were transported to the hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say the driver of the truck-trailer combo was able to escape the crash withouth any serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Traffic in the area is being diverted from 10th west