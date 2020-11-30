2 people survive abandoned structure fire in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)– Crews were on scene Monday morning monitoring hot spots, after an early morning fire at an abandoned building on the corner of 300 West and 600 North.

“We have been here longer than that building has,” neighbor Rick Carman said.

Now, when Carman looks out of his office window, he sees a charred building.

“The fire is apparent it seems to have come through on that left-hand corner,” Carman said. “It’s sad to see it, you know it’s a good building”.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Officials say two unauthorized people were inside at the time. Both appear to be uninjured and cooperating with the investigation.

The fire spread to the roof and took crews several hours to extinguish.

“Some of the challenges are of course the cold,” Salt Lake Fire Captain Anthony Burton said. “Anytime we get water out here it turns to ice and makes it dangerous for our firefighters”.

As temperatures continue to get colder fire officials have a reminder for folks.

“Any of these abandoned structures if you see anyone staying in it people trying to stay warm especially those living on the streets experiencing homelessness,” Captain Burton said.

There are various resources for folks who may be experiencing homelessness and/or do not have a place to stay during the winter months.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

