2 Motorcyclists hospitalized after crash with pickup truck

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Logan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Police said a man and woman on a motorcycle were hit by a man driving a truck at 2200 South U.S. 89 at approximately 9:30 Monday night.

The woman on the bike had reportedly died, according to police, but the two men involved in the accident performed CPR on her. She was flown to Mckay-Dee Hospital in Ogden with critical injuries.

The male motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. According to police, both riders were not wearing helmets. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police alcohol, speed or drugs were not factors in the crash. Whether or not charges will be filed will be decided when the investigation is complete.