IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two men, both 21, are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing police, both in car and on foot.

Wyatt Anthony Meadows, 21, was arrested on the offense of receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; seven counts of unlawful acquire/possess/transfer financial card, a third-degree felony; fail to stop or respond at command of police, a third degree felony; two counts of unlawfully possess ID of another — docs of 1-2 individuals, a class A misdemeanor; fail to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and no valid license — never obtained license, an infraction.

Dominick David Adamson, 21, was arrested on the offenses of receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; seven counts of unlawful acquire/possess/transfer financial card, a third-degree felony; fail to stop at command or law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; two counts of unlawfully possess ID of another — docs of 1-2 individuals, a class A misdemeanor; obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor; failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Iron County Law Enforcement was reportedly notified of a stolen vehicle being tracked by the owner northbound on I-15, near milepost 50. Officers got on the highway at milepost 62 northbound and said they immediately located the vehicle. Officers notified dispatch and followed the vehicle until other units became available.

Once another unit was behind that officer and passed exit 78 in Parowan, the original officer said he initiated his siren, however the driver sped up to 107 miles per hour, starting a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect vehicle reportedly reached speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour at times during the pursuit. Police said the suspect vehicle was also passing vehicles on the right shoulder and cutting vehicles off in an attempt to evade.

The suspect vehicle reportedly exited into Beaver after having two tires disabled. Police said the vehicle ended up wrecking on a dirt road into a fence. Both occupants then reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot with a backpack, eventually throwing the backpack into a field during their flee.

Police said a foot pursuit ensued and both suspects were ordered to stop and show their hands. Both suspects reportedly failed to comply with commands, but were eventually cut off and taken into custody.

During a search of the suspect vehicle, officers said they found drug paraphernalia, identification and credit cards that did not belong to them, knives, and other items.

Meadows and Adamson were identified and read their rights, but not interviewed as they requested an attorney.

Police noted that Meadows is a convicted felon and that Adamson refused to identify himself, only identified via documents in his backpack.