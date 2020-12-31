2 injured after crash in Kearns on Thursday

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) Police responded to a two-car accident near 5400 South and 4900 West in Kearns on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the two drivers involved in the collision were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The intersection at 5400 South and 4900 West was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident.
An investigation is ongoing
