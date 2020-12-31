2 injured after crash in Kearns on Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) Police responded to a two-car accident near 5400 South and 4900 West in Kearns on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the two drivers involved in the collision were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The intersection at 5400 South and 4900 West was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident.

An investigation is ongoing

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots