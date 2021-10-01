2 hospitalized after head-on collision in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4) – One patient was airlifted from the scene of a head-on collision early Friday afternoon in Box Elder County.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked along Highway 30 in Garland to extricate one victim from each vehicle involved due to the extensive damage on each vehicle. One person was airlifted from the scene and another was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

These photos taken at the crash scene show significant damage caused to both vehicles involved. One vehicle suffered extensive front-end damage while another is completely unrecognizable.

Courtesy: Garland Fire Department

Courtesy: Garland Fire Department

Crews from the Garland and Fielding Fire Departments all responded to the crash as well as an additional ambulance from the Tremonton Fire Department.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at the time.

The crash investigation is currently being conducted by Utah Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.