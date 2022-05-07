TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – An individual has died in a Tooele County car accident that occurred on May 7.

According to officials with Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate-80.

At roughly 7:25 a.m. a 2006 Volvo S60 was heading eastbound near milepost 56 when the passenger vehicle veered off of the roadway to the right and struck a crash attenuator.

The driver of the vehicle received fatal injuries in the crash.

The DPS notes that Troopers are currently investigating the vehicle’s speed as a contributing factor in the accident.