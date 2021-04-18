2 die in fatal rollover near Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Two have died following a vehicle rollover near Moab Saturday afternoon.

On April 17, Grand County dispatch received a 911 call in regards to a vehicle rollover on the Moab Rim Jeep Trail around 1:35 p.m.

As crews arrived on scene, emergency personnel located two subjects who had been involved in the vehicle crash.

According to the team, the victims were both pronounced dead on scene.

Officers say that both male occupants of the car were of Arizona; the driver was 56-years-old and the passenger 47.

“As notifications are being made to the family of the victims, we will not be releasing names at this time,” informs the Moab City Police Department. “The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time. Preliminary information from witnesses of the crash cite a possible mechanical issue that led up to the accident.”

Moab City Police Department with aid from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol will be investigating the scene.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. May you find peace through this time…Thank you to the several agencies which responded to assist; Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Valley Fire Department, Grand County EMS, and the Utah Highway Patrol.”

ABC4 will update as the story develops.