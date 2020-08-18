2 Cyprus high football players test positive for COVID-19, school cancels Friday’s game

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday nights football game at Cyprus High School was canceled after two football players tested positive for COVID-19.

Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley said the cases were confirmed on Sunday.

“The health department did not require cancellation of practices or the game,” said Horsley. “That decision was made by the principal and coach out of an abundance of caution.”

Horsley said the health department usually only restricts practices and games when through contact tracing investigation, there is a potential spread through teammates themselves which did not appear to be the case at Cyprus High.

This decision was made solely the school.

“At the end of the day, they felt like team health was more important than football.”said Horsley.

Cyprus was scheduled to play Ridgeline High School from Millville.

In a letter sent to parents, the health department said the exposure did not reuire quarantine:

“There have been two cases of COVID-19 within the Cyprus High School varsity football team.

Based on an investigation and contact tracing we have found that there were not exposures that

require quarantine. It is still safe to continue coming to football.”

The letter was sent by email with a message from Principal Robert McDaniel: