WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two bicyclists have been killed following a crash that occurred in Washington City.

On April 9 at 2:00 p.m. officers with the Washington City Police Department (WCPD) responded to the area of Telegraph Street near Coral Canyon Boulevard on reports of a car that hit two cyclists en route.

The cyclists, who have since been identified as two brothers out of California who were competing in a local bike race, were traveling westbound on Telegraph Street using the bike lane. A Hyundai Genesis was also traveling westbound on Telegraph Street when it struck the two brothers.

Both cyclists were found unresponsive. Witnesses conducted life-saving measures which were continued by first responders upon arrival. Both victims were transported to St. George Regional Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The roadway in both directions was closed for two hours as the reconstruction team investigated the incident.

A woman out of Washington City who was operating the Hyundai Genesis has since been taken into custody. The WCPD notes that arrest and charges will be determined after the suspect is medically evaluated.

This is an ongoing investigation and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.