2 crashes at same Bangerter intersection caused by red-light runners, 1 critically injured

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It was a busy night in West Valley City for officers after two crashes at the same intersection just prior to a shooting in the same area.

West Valley City Police Sgt. Robert Brinton said around 1:30 a.m., a female was T-boned at the intersection of 3500 South and Bangerter Highway.

Witnesses told police the woman was headed west on 3500 South when she ran a red light while turning left onto Bangerter Highway. She was hit along the passenger side by a car going 65 mph who was headed south on Bangerter Highway on a green light.

Brinton said there were three individuals inside the second vehicle.

All four involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. The female in the first car was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was later air lifted to the University of Utah hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

The passenger in the second car had a broken femur and the other two individuals had minor injuries.

Brinton said they are looking at impairment as a factor for the woman who ran the red light.

This was the second accident at the same intersection that night, says Brinton.

Officers had responded to a three-car collision just prior to 11:30 p.m. where another individual had also run a red light. This time, however, no one was seriously injured.