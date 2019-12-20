Live Now
2 couples marry with ‘Star Wars’ weddings at Alamo Drafthouse ahead of ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere

by: Russell Falcon and KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday evening, two couples said “I do” in ceremonies that make you think of a galaxy far, far away.

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

The Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar in Austin hosted two Star Wars-themed weddings ahead of the nighttime release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

“This opportunity came up and we thought, ‘We are at the Drafthouse all the time anyway, we love Star Wars,” says Mallory Walker, one of the newlyweds. “It’s a way to do it that’s special for us.”

The newlyweds say they already have their honeymoon planned: a trip to Disneyland in California to check out the new “Star Wars” park.

The final installment of the Skywalker saga is in theaters everywhere Thursday night.

