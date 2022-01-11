2 charged in fatal shooting of teenage boy in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in West Jordan have been formally charged Tuesday.

Jedediah Zane Newsome, 18, and Coda Benjamin Verucchi, 17, have both been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, charging documents show.

On Christmas morning, authorities were responding to a welfare check when they found the body of 16-year-old Kenneth Gant behind a storage container in the parking lot.

Investigators concluded in a police affidavit that the suspects initially met up with Gant on Saturday night to discuss the victim’s gang affiliation. After luring him to the side of a storage container to smoke marijuana, the two suspects allegedly fired multiple rounds from a stolen weapon at the victim from close range before fleeing the scene in West Jordan.

The next day, the suspects were arrested in West Valley City after police received reports of a stolen vehicle. Following a foot chase, the suspects were taken into custody in a West Valley backyard. Newsome was booked on charges of aggravated robbery and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

Further investigation and collaboration between West Jordan and West Valley City Police regarding the two suspects’ weekend crime spree found that they had been involved with the shooting in West Jordan.