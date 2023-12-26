CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a burglary last month in Cedar City in which dozens of guns were stolen from a CAL Ranch store.

The Cedar City Police Department announced Friday that two suspects were arrested for their alleged role in the Nov. 21 burglary, which happened overnight while the store was closed.

Sgt. Justin Ludlow, a Cedar City police spokesperson, said investigators are still searching for a third suspect.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested last week following searches of various locations, at which officers recovered “a significant amount of stolen merchandise” from the CAL Ranch store.

While it’s still unclear how many firearms were initially stolen in the burglary, officers have recovered 40 firearms, Ludlow said.

Officials believe the suspects, whose names have not been released, were involved in similar gun thefts in the Cedar City area over the last year.

In the immediate aftermath of the burglary, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) shared surveillance footage of the crime.

The video showed three suspects inside the store, using crowbars and other tools to smash or open display cases and gun racks. The footage helped investigators to identify the suspects, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Cedar City police asked anyone with information on the burglary to call 435-586-2956.