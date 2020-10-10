2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes up Magna Friday night

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) A 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up residents in the Salt Lake Valley late Friday night.

According to U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was around 2.5 miles northeast of Magna and started just a few seconds before 11:30 p.m.

The quake was approximately 5.8 miles from the surface or 9.4 km.

The quake is still being called an aftershock from the March 18 5.7 magnitude earthquake felt around northern Utah that was located 3 miles north of Magna.