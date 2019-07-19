18-year-old suffers serious injuries after falling down 65-foot tunnel

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man suffered serious injuries after falling down a 65-foot tunnel Thursday night.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls reporting a man falling down a tunnel near Thistle Gun Range Training Center at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says when crews arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man had fallen about 65-feet into a tunnel that was built in 1983 and is used as an overflow drainage tunnel.

Sgt. Cannon says the man suffered serious injuries including multiple lacerations, collapsed lungs, a broken hip, and a skull fracture.

It took crews around an hour and a half to get the man out. He was treated on scene until he was stable enough to be life-flighted to an area hospital.

There were five people with the man at the time of the fall, Sgt. Cannon says.

Sgt. Cannon says the area is a strict no trespassing area and strongly encourages people don’t go in the area. One person died in the same area in 2012, Sgt. Cannon adds.

