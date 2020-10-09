18 COVID cases at Tooele High School, students and staff quarantined

TOOELE, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Friday, 18 positive COVID-19 cases were reported at Tooele High School.



“We have about 900 students in Tooele High school,” spokesperson Marie Denson said.

The district said the positive cases are a mixture of students and staff and said a majority of the school who has been in close contact with the positive cases are quarantined.



“We moved our entire district to one to one devices so every student will get a device.”

The tentative plan is to have students return in person on October, 26.

“When that time comes if we are still not below the threshold of 15 we will extend that time,” Denson said.

Just last month, the Tooele County School District received some backlash from parents after the school failed to report it’s positive cases.

“I think that he could be asymptomatic and bring it home to us and my husband has type one diabetes, so it’s, he’s a high risk for getting very ill,” parent Mandy Brasher said.

The district re-evaluated its process and incoordination, with the health department, 15 or more positive cases and the school will move online for 2 weeks to slow the spread.

“I think this is a difficult time for everyone in our country and the education system is no different we believe in face-to-face instruction but we also want the safety of our students,” Denson said.

The district is handing out sack lunches for students at the high school Click here for more information.