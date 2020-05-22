Breaking News
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Sandy say a 17-year-old received critical injuries after being shot Friday morning.

According to dispatch the incident happened near 1100 E. 9600 South at around 11:30 a.m. and police are still looking for the suspect.

