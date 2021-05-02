17 islands in Utah you probably didn’t know exists

UTAH (ABC4) – Traveling to a beautiful island is not as far away as you think.

According to the Utah Geological Survey, the Beehive State is actually home to 17 officially named islands. But where are they? Well, they are all located near the Great Salt Lake!

The Great Salt Lake is a 2,000-square mile lake that is about 20 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City. According to the Utah Adventure Journal, more often than not, those who aren’t aware of the lake tend to also overlook the beautiful islands that it also holds.

Courtesy of Utah Geological Survey

If you think about it, it is rather strange that a group of peak-dotted islands and a lake bigger than Delaware are relatively ignored.

“One of the things Utahns are notorious for is not really paying attention to the lake,” explains Greg Smoak, director of the American West Center and an associate professor of history at the University of Utah.

According to officials, the 11 most commonly cited islands are Antelope, Badger, Carrington, Cub, Dolphin, Egg, Fremont, Gunnison, Hat, Stansbury, and Strongs Knob.

Islands often left out of the count are Black Rock and White Rock, Browns and Goose in Farmington Bay, and the Bear River Bay islands of Rock and Goose (the other Goose Island).

According to the Utah Geological Survey all 17 islands have official names recognized by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.

So there you have it, if you are planning on venturing to somewhere with definite island vibes, Utah has your back.