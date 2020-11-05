16-year-old McDonald’s employee killed in ‘random’ shooting in drive-thru, police say

ELKO, Nev. (WJW) — Police in Nevada have arrested a man accused of randomly shooting and killing a McDonald’s employee.
According to Elko police, on the evening of Nov. 1, officers were called to the fast food restaurant for a report of someone who shot a worker.
Police believe 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis, of Winnemucca, walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through it, striking a 16-year-old girl who was working there, then fleeing.
She was later identified by police as Elko high school student Kylee Leniz.
Investigators released a surveillance image of a “person of interest” in the killing, warning the public that he was “armed and dangerous.”
On Nov. 2, police said they had arrested Mullis who was charged with one count of open murder and booked into the Elko Jail.
Police described the shooting as a “random” attack, saying they didn’t think Mullis knew Leniz.
