15-year-old dies after being shot at home in Kearns, suspect in custody

KEARNS (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating the shooting death a 15-year-old male early Saturday morning in Kearns.

According to Det. Kevin Mallory, officers with Unified Police responded to a home on Alex St. in Kearns around 1:11 a.m. after neighbors called to report some sort of commotion.

Upon arrival, police discovered a teen had been shot and EMS had tried to save him but he died before they could get there.

Mallory said it was just a small gathering of teenagers inside the home and it is believed that an 18-year-old male at the home shot him.

The incident is still under investigation and Mallory said they do have that suspect in custody at this time.

Mallory said the shooting is not gang related.

*Developing* – An update will be providedonce additional information is released.

It was originally reported it was a juvenile suspect but Mallory later confirmed the man is 18.