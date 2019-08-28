Newsfore Opt-In Form

13-year-old reported missing after running away

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Roy City Police

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday after she ran away from home Monday.

Police said Deija Pena had an unknown boy in her home at 6:15 a.m.

Deija’s mother reportedly called police and asked to have the boy removed from the home but the boy fled before police arrived. Police said after they left the home Deija ran away as well.

Police believe the name of the man is possibly Cody but his exact age is unknown although Deija identifies him as a 16-year-old.

Deija may be under the influence of illicit narcotics and is mentally disabled, according to police.

She was believed to be staying in the Weber or Davis County area, but a recent location history from her phone showed that Deija may have been in the Millcreek at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deija is described as Hispanic weighing 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet 2 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans with holes and white shoes.

Police said this not normal behavior of Deija and Millcreek is not an area she frequents.

Anyone with information or knows Deija’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Roy Police Department at 801-629-8221.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

