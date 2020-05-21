SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 13 week extension for those who have recently exhausted their unemployment benefits is now available in Utah.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is the fifth and final CARES Act program to be implemented in the state. PEUC allows those who were receiving unemployment benefits, but reached their maximum eligible weeks but are still unemployed, to receive up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits.

Related:13-week extension for Utahns on unemployment may see delay

“We are proud to have created and made available the final program of the CARES Act,” said

Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Department of Workforce

Services. “Our staff has worked diligently to get these critical new programs implemented in the

midst of processing record-breaking claim volumes. Utah continues to stand out nationally for

our unemployment insurance response throughout the pandemic as we get benefits to those in

need.”

Individuals who have exhausted their benefits and stopped filing weekly claims need to visit jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/initialclaims and select “File New or Reopen Claim” to complete the

application. The system will determine if you are eligible for an extension.

Benefits are retroactive to March 29. This is a federally funded program and benefits are not taken from Utah’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

For more information about the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

Have questions about coronavirus?