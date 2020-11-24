13 dead waterfowl found in garbage bags on Herriman Highway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Three garbage bags full of dead waterfowl have been discovered on the Herriman Highway’s north side.

Inside the bags were 12 ducks and one Canada Goose. They were found half a mile from the mouth of Butterfield Canyon. DWR officers believe the bags were dumped along the side of the road during the past week.

The DWR wants everyone to know even if wildlife is harvested legally, allowing it to waste with attempting to get the meat is illegal. It is a Class B. misdemeanor punishable by 6-months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Finding these birds comes shortly after 59 ducks and one Western grebe were dumped in a South Salt Lake Dumpster and left to waste.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, the DWR asks, “Anyone with information regarding the illegal wasting of these waterfowl, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.”

“If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Jason Anderson at 801-822-1248. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.”