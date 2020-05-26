12-year-old on dirt bike killed in collision with SUV

CARBON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 12-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Carbon County.

Carbon County deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Upper Miller Creek Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency personnel attended to the victim, a 12-year-old boy. The victim was transported to Utah Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators later determined the boy was driving a dirt bike traveling west on a dirt road to the east of Upper Miller Creek Road. The boy left the dirt road and entered Upper Miller Creek Road at the same time a Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound.

The driver saw him and attempted to slow down and move into the southbound lane to avoid a collision. However, the the boy on the dirt bike crashed with the SUV and sustained fatal injuries, investigators said.

Deputies said no citations were issued in connection with crash.

