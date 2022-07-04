SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29.

Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was attempting to use counterfeit ten-dollar bills to purchase wireless earbuds. He was detained at the cashier stall.

Upon investigating, authorities discovered the boy had 24 ten-dollar bills that were all marked as replicas and had the same serial number.

While awaiting the boy’s parents, police say the suspect admitted he received the counterfeit bills from a friend who had successfully made a fraudulent purchase the day before.

Deputies received a juvenile court referral and the case remains under investigation at this time.