12-year-old boy raises money for the Make-A-Wish foundation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A 12-year-old boy in Utah put together a special Mitzvah Project benefiting the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Avi Gotshalk was not going to be able to have a traditional Bar Mitzvah ceremony, which is why he decided to turn his special day into a special cause helping others.

Once he chose to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation, the non-profit organization paired Gotshalk with a 4-year-old boy with leukemia who has a passion for basketball. Gotshalk has always loved basketball, which is why the two made a perfect pair.

To raise money for the foundation, Gotshalk will live stream himself spinning a basketball on his fingers. He’s asking people to donate for every minute he can spin.

The goal for Gotshalk’s Mitzvah Project is to raise $1,000 dollars for the Make-A-Wish foundation. 100 percent of the proceeds will go the organization.

The live stream is scheduled to take place August 9 at 11 a.m. To watch the live feed and donate, visit his project webpage. The link is https://tiltify.com/@avi-g/make-a-wish-fundraiser-avi-g.