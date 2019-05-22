Newsfore Opt-In Form

12 kids rescued after roller coaster stalls at amusement park

News

Staff

AMARILLO, TEXAS (AP) — Firefighters had to rescue a dozen schoolchildren after their train of roller coaster cars stalled at a Texas Panhandle amusement park.

An Amarillo Fire Department statement says the train of cars became stuck at the top of the Mouse Trap roller coaster at Wonderland Park in Amarillo about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Amarillo Fire Department confirmed the news on Facebook, along with photos of the incident.

“AFD assisted Wonderland Park employees on a roller coaster rescue today. 12 kids were stuck near the top until they were brought safely to the ground on a lift,” the statement read. “We are happy to report everyone is safe and there were no injuries.”

According to the park’s website, the Mouse Trap is known as the “Big Coaster” and measures 52 feet tall and 1,710 feet long.

