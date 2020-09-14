11-year-old girl falls 70 feet off Utah hiking trail

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — An 11-year-old girl fell 70 feet at Stewart Falls, located above Sundance Resort Sunday, sustaining serious head injuries.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the 11-year-old girl was carried out and flown to Primary Children’s Hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.







Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

The child fell down from the top of Stweart Falls getting serious lacerarins and was reported to be going in and out of conciousnesse, Sgt.Cannon added.

North Fork Fire Department and Intermountain Life Light assisted the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue during the rescue.