WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An 11-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver while walking with his mother in West Valley City late Wednesday night.

West Valley City Police say the boy was fatally struck near 4244 S and 4000 W around 11:30 p.m.

Details about the incident remain limited at this time.

Authorities say the suspect hit the boy, then drove away from the scene.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is “dark-colored” and has damage to the front area. The suspect remains at large and authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have details about the case is asked to contact West Valley Police at (801) 963-3300.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.