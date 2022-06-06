SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the 10-year-old girl who died on Friday after drowning in an Ogden country club swimming pool.

South Ogden Police say the victim is Grace Grunander, 10, from Pleasant View.

Police say the fatal incident happened at the Ogden Golf and Country Club when officers received reports that a young girl was discovered underwater.

Nearby eyewitnesses pulled the girl from the body of water and began administering CPR at the time.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they transported the girl to a local hospital for treatment. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“There is nothing suspicious about this drowning,” authorities say.

The case is still being investigated as an apparent drowning. Officials say they’re also looking into whether “a possible medical event” may have contributed to the child’s death.

The girl’s official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.