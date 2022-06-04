SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A child has died after drowning in a pool at a South Ogden country club on the evening of June 3.

South Ogden Police (SOPD) and First Responders were dispatched to Ogden Golf and Country Club located at 4197 South Washington Boulevard at 6:20 p.m. on reports of a 10-year-old girl found under water in the club’s swimming pool.

According to police records, witnesses pulled the girl from the pool and began performing CPR. First Responders continued CPR upon their arrival up until the girl was transported by ambulance to McKay Dee Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

SOPD reports that there is nothing suspicious about this drowning.

At this time, an investigation of the incident is still ongoing and the victim’s name is being withheld.

As summer approaches, it’s crucial that we begin to consider how we can ensure the safety of both ourselves and our loved ones around swimming pools.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 3,960 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., roughly 390 of which are attributed to swimming pools and spa pools, as noted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

In order to protect ourselves and others from drowning this summer, the American Red Cross recommends taking the following precautions when visiting the pool: