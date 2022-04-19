(ABC4) – With so many people starting up their own businesses now, a study was done by WalletHub in order to determine the top cities across the United States to start a business.

Utah had the most cities on the list with 10 cities listed out of the top 30 and taking the top 2 spots.

Washington, UT

St George, UT

Cedar City, UT

Logan, UT

Eagle Mountain, UT

Lehi, UT

Pleasant Grove, UT

Midvale, UT

American Fork UT

Orem, UT

These cities were reported as top cities according to Business Environment, Access to Resources and Business Costs.

Logan, Utah was reported in the top 5 for most accessible financing. All Utah cities listed took the top spot for highest average growth in number of small businesses.

St. George was ranked as the top city for most startups per capita.

The worst states for small businesses? California, Maryland and New Jersey were ranked as the worst because of high labor cost, expensive office space, and accessible financing.