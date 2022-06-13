UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting.

A new study by HomeSnacks took a deeper dive into the Utah housing market to explore the most affordable cities to live in 2022. The report used a multitude of data to determine the rankings including reports from the U.S. Census Bureau, current home and rental prices, overall safety, quality of education and overall city amenities. The study also only considered cities with at least 5,000 residents or more which narrowed the list down to 88 Utah cities.

Here are the 10 Most Affordable Cities in Utah for 2022:

Hyrum Washington Terrace Brigham City Sunset Smithfield Tremonton Roosevelt Vernal Perry North Ogden

The study says the current cost of living in Utah is about 5.5% lower than the national average. The median income of a Utah household is $74,197, according to the report. According to the MIT living wage calculator, the cost of living for a family of four with two working parents in Utah is $84,823. The national average is $89,744.

The study found the Utah county with the lowest cost of living in 2022 is Piute County. Researchers say the average living wage in Piute County is $74,325 according to MIT data. Childcare costs in Piute County are $9,149 a year for two children compared to the Utah average of $14,686. Housing costs, which combine the average rent and average mortgage payment, are $8,808 per year in Piute County compared to $12,484 on average in the state of Utah.

The affordability of each city was determined by comparing elements from the Census American Community Survey 2016-2020 including:

Median Home Price/Median Income (Lower is better)

Median Income / Median Rent (Higher is better)

Median Home Price

“We added simply median home price because high home prices generally correlate with higher expenses for all costs related to homes (heating, electricity, etc),” the study says.

Researchers compared these metrics using a “Cost of Living Index” that took the average rank of each metric to find the most affordable cities in Utah.

Fast facts about each affordable Utah city:

1. Hyrum Median home price – $221,900 Median household income – $66,902 Location – 45 minutes north of Ogden Population – 8,415 “Hyrum has the 11th best home price to income ratio in the state,” the study say. “On top of that, Hyrum residents pay the ninth smallest proportion of their income on rent statewide. In other words, it doesn’t really matter if you’re buying or renting in Hyrum; the city’s affordability stands out.”



2. Washington Terrace Median home price – $216,700 Median household income – $65,204 Median rent – $863 Location – Ogden area “Being so close to Ogden means you have all the big-city amenities without the cost,” the study says. “The overall cost of living in Washington Terrace is 12% lower than the statewide average, but housing costs are even cheaper than that. Washington Terrace has the 11th least expensive homes in the state.”



3. Brigham City Median home price – $197,500 Median household income – $57,312 Median rent – $760 Location – Box Elder County Population: 19,336 “Brigham City saw most of its growth during the 1950s and 1960s, but has seen a struggling economy and stagnating growth since then,” researchers say. “It is near the headquarters of ATK Thiokol, the company that created the solid rocket boosters for the Space Shuttle.”



4. Sunset Median home price – $181,800 Median household income – $63,697 Median rent – $962 Location – Ogden suburb Population: 5,309 “Rent in Sunset is nearly half the statewide average rent of Utah,” the study says. “And, even more importantly, residents of Sunset pay the smallest percentage of their income on their mortgage, so there’s plenty of money leftover for weekend trips to Ogden.”



5. Smithfield Median home price – $250,300 Median household income – $73,788 Median rent – $924 Location – North of Logan Population: 11,670 “Unemployment in Smithfield is 3.22%, and both income and property values have gone up by over 5% in the last year, indicating a positive outlook for the future,’ the study say. “Plus, there’s plenty for a nature-lover to do for free or cheap, like taking a scenic drive through Logan Canyon Drive or getting even closer to nature on the Wind Cave hike.”



6. Tremonton Median home price – $209,700 Median household income – $59,488 Median rent – $751 Location – Box Elder County Population: 7,647 “According to the most recent data from the FBI, the total crime rate in Tremonton is 27% lower than the national rate and 37% lower than the average Utah crime rate,” the study finds.

7. Roosevelt Median home price – $198,800 Median household income – $57,659 Median rent – $780 Location – Duchesne County Population: 7,077 “Roosevelt’s major industries are oil and agriculture, so if you have experience in either field, you should have an easy time finding a job here,” researchers say. “And when summer rolls around, don’t miss the annual Uintah Basin in Celebration, a week-long festival complete with concerts and parades.”



8. Vernal Median home price – $164,500 Median household income – $47,962 Median rent – $706 Location – Uintah County Population: 10,449 “Vernal is the largest city in Uintah County and is about 175 miles east of Salt Lake City and 20 miles west of the Colorado border,” the study says. “As of the 2010 census, the city population was 9,089. The population has since grown to 10,844 as of the 2014 population estimate.”



9. Perry Median home price – $286,500 Median household income – $82,435 Median rent – $864 Location – Box Elder County Population: 5,090 “Located 50 miles north of Salt Lake City off of Route 15 in northern Utah, the city has many affordable things to do including four parks and hiking trails that lead up into Cache National Forest, not to mention the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge,” researchers say.



10. North Ogden Median home price – $299,900 Median household income – $87,755 Median rent – $970 Location – Weber County Population: 19,930 “With a winning combination of a rock-solid economy and affordable living,” experts say. “Additionally, North Ogden’s crime rate is about half the national average, so you won’t be sacrificing security for affordability here.”



To check out the full study and list of the cheapest places to live in Utah with detailed profiles of each location, click here.