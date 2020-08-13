10 things you can do to nail your Zoom job interview

Hashtags “Save the Children” and “Save Our Children” drew national attention across social media platforms recently, reaping awareness against human trafficking and action within the nation. As of today, 1.1 million people are talking about #SavetheChildren and 585 thousand are talking about #SaveOurChildren on Facebook. As of August 10, #SavetheChildren was trending on Twitter with 198 thousand tweets.

According to the International Business Times, amid social action, a flash rally for the cause was held August 9 in Savannah, GA at which participants rallied against human trafficking while also raising awareness. The International Business Times wrote that those who participated in the social media trend did so in hopes of drawing attention from the authorities so action may be taken, as the participants called this current human trafficking a “pandemic.”