1 person killed and about 12 injured due to severe windstorm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – At least one person has been confirmed dead from Utah’s Windstorm Tuesday.
Jess Gomez with Intermountain Health care also confirmed that at least 12 people were treated for minor injuries from crashes and debris as a result of the windstorm.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
The windstorm also caused power outages and damages in multiple places. Weather officials say the windstorm will likely be a multi-day event.
Officials are asking the public to be careful when going outside.
